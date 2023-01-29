The Young Gloucester Scientists Club for fourth- through eighth-graders had its first meeting Friday at the waterfront headquarters of the whale research and conservation nonprofit Ocean Alliance at the iconic former Tarr & Wonson Paint Factory.
There, the youngsters met with local experts to learn about whale conservation, and to code and fly mini drones that scientists use to assist in their ongoing whale research.
The club is the brainchild of Sawyer Free Library Children’s Librarian Marisa Hall. The club, which has 25 spots for youth, meets one Friday a month after school through May. The club program features in-person programs, STEM kits that can be checked out of the library, and digital content produced by the library.
The February meeting will feature an expert from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration talking about modern-day sea turtle relocation with Sphero programmable robots.
In-person programs will be held at library’s temporary location of 21 Main St., and at various locations throughout the community.
For a full schedule of the Young Gloucester Scientists Club, visit SawyerFreeLibrary.org. You can also reach out by contacting Hall at 978-325-5549 or mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org.