ESSEX — Parking overnight on Essex's streets is banned until April.
During the ban, no parking is allowed from midnight until dawn on any street, except for Pickering Street. All-night parking is allowed year-round on the "odd" numbered side of Pickering Street.
Violators may receive a $50 parking citation and will be subject to towing during a storm.
Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester announce plans for a snow emergency and street parking bans on a day-by-day basis.
Gloucester residents who need parking are usually allowed to park in city lots, including at the schools when they are not in session. The mayor’s office notifies residents of a parking ban through its Code Red emergency service, through the city’s website at gloucester-ma.gov, and through its long-running blue light system. The flashing blue lights would signal a ban from the tower at City Hall, at Flannagan’s Square, on Stacy Boulevard near the Blynman Bridge, on Prospect Street, and at Grant Circle.
In Rockport during a snow emergency no overnight parking is allowed on any town streets or roads from midnight through 6 a.m. There is also no parking in the center spaces of the Resident Lot on Broadway. The town posts the ban notification on its website.
Manchester officials turn on the community’s flashing blue lights signifying that a ban is in place. The blue lights — similar to those in Gloucester — are positioned on top of the police station, at Pleasant and School streets, at Pine and Pleasant streets, at Bridge Street and Harbor Road, and at Sweeney Park at Summer Street. The town also posts the ban notification on its website.
In all the communities, violators of the snow parking bans faces fines and having their vehicles towed.