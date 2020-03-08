Three young residents of Gloucester have attained when less than 7% of Scouts accomplish – earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
On Sunday, the Gloucester-based Boy Scout Troop 60 honored three of its scouts — Henry V. Jacques, Noah Bell, and Tyler Cilluffo — at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor at the Elks Lodge on Atlantic Road.
"To reach Eagle Scout is being the best Scout that you can be," said Jacques, 17, one of the three young men awarded the title of Eagle Scout on Sunday.
He explained that "being the best" includes critical reviews and interviews, receiving Eagle Scout badges for different accomplishments, and the completion of a massive community service project.
As of 2018, Scout Magazine reported that only 6.49% of Scouts make it to Eagle rank.
The three Scouts' service community projects included restoring graves at the First Parish Burial Ground, constructing a GaGa pit for Faith Christian School, and cleaning up a local park and installing a park bench there for visitors to rest.
All their hard work culminated at the Eagle Scout Court of Honor, a celebration to recognize Scouts who attain the highest rank of Eagle Scout after the completion of their community service projects.
"The Eagle court of honor has been referred to as Scouting's greatest moment," is written on the Boy Scouts of America's official webpage. "As every young man is different and unique, so should each Eagle court of honor reflect what is special about the individual Scout."
Local government officials including Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, state Senate Minority Bruce Tarr, and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante came in support of the three young residents' accomplishments.
"It is the highest they can go," said Susan Jacques, Henry's mother, explaining the process by which each Scout aspires to become an Eagle Scout.
Her son said becoming a Scout has taught him a lot.
"I started mostly because of the examples I was able to look up to," said Jacques said, a Scout for more than seven years. "At first it was just a fun activity but then I saw what it represents: community involvement, skills, and wanting to help others. It captured my mind and my attention and I wanted to live up to that."
As he looks to go to college for biotechnology, Jacques is sure that he will use the lessons learned from his time as a Scout wherever life may take him.
"I am going to give back," he said, explaining his hopes to get involved in a local troop. "To continue community service and mentor other Scout troops whenever I can."
