While police Chief Ed Conley was waiting in line at Maplewood Car Wash for his vehicle’s weekly wash, a casual conversation would result in a community-wide initiative.
Manager Jean Bellevue, a former Haitian police officer and professional soccer player, told Conley that he was in need of sports equipment as he plans to travel to Haiti next week to run a soccer clinic for children.
Conley knew exactly who to call.
“I immediately thought of the Community Impact Unit as I knew that those guys would figure it out,” Conley said. “By the end of the day, they were already reaching out to people.”
In a matter of days, the Police Department’s Community Impact Unit collected 100 uniforms, cleats, balls, warmup outfits, and goalie gloves for Bellevue to take with him next week.
“They have far exceeded my expectations,” Conley said. “They are so creative with problem solving.”
Bellevue was invited to the unit’s offices at Brown’s Mall to collect the equipment Wednesday.
“He is a wicked nice guy,” said Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, a member of the unit.
Bellevue said the donations from the Cape Ann community will enable him to provide Haitian children with the proper equipment as he teaches them valuable life lessons through the sport of soccer — a game the Haitian native has loved since he was a young boy.
“It was 1981 and I went to the field and saw all those kids playing and I was like I have got to be a part of that,” he remembered, stating that it was under the tutelage of a good coach and encouragement of friends that made the game so fun.
While talent and dedication would take Bellevue to play for the Haiti National Soccer Team, the opportunity to give back to the community that raised him means the world.
“My main thing as a soccer player is that I love soccer, I love the game, and I will always try to get those kids on board,” he said.
During his time in his home country, Bellevue will work with local schools and community members to teach the kids sportmanship and provide them with the skills and equipment during clinics.
With bags of equipment ready to go for his big trip, Bellevue plans to pay out-of-pocket the expensive costs of shipping all the gear with him next week.
While the costs may seem unbearable to some, Bellevue said that it is worth it if it means the kids will get the gear.
“We try to get involved and then see what we can do,” he said. “I am going to have to make some phone calls and pay for shipping, but maybe one thing will lead to another and there might be more people to help.”
“The kids are going to be really happy,” Bellevue added.
