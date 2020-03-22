SWAMPSCOTT — To keep her sister safe from catching COVID-19, Julie Cummings of Marblehead has decided to forgo visits to the Northeast Arc group home for the deaf in Swampscott where her 61-year-old sister, Lisa Rainer, lives.
Rainer, who is deaf and has intellectual disabilities, has lived within Arc’s residential programs for 29 years, first in Lynn, and now in Swampscott.
That means Cummings does not plan to visit even by just stopping by, not wanting her sister to come out and think it’s time to go somewhere, and, by mistake, jump into Cummings’s car. Even though she does not the respiratory illness COVID-19, she is well aware that asymptomatic people can be carriers or it.
“I told her there is a very serious flu going around the world and the best thing we can do is stay home, wash our hands and not touch our faces,” she said she explained to her sister. She also told her that the disease impacts older people, which is why they would not be visiting their 87-year-old father, Ron Rainer, in March.
Cummings could not visit her sister in the group home, anyway, because Northeast Arc has had to close its group homes to outside visitors, including to family, to avoid the possible spread of coronavirus to residents.
Cummings is a Swampscott native who has long been active with the Danvers-based agency that provides services and support for those with disabilities.
Her family started the Northeast Arc’s deaf program, she said. Cummings said her sister has served as the face of the organization, and she probably knows about a quarter of the organization’s approximately 1,100 employees. The fact Cummings can’t visit her sister, or bring her to their father on Sundays, has been tough to think about.
It’s also a big break in her sister’s routine, Cummings said, noting the importance of having a routine for those with intellectual disabilities.
Also out of concern about the spread of the coronavirus, Rainer is no longer working at her job at Northeast Arc Heritage Shredding in Danvers for the time being.
“She’s understanding the significance of staying home,” Cummings said.
Cummings said she takes comfort that her sister has supportive staff and housemates. She lives with four women in a duplex owned by Northeast Arc. Residents who are deaf live in the home upstairs, while a group home with those with physical disabilities live downstairs on the first floor. The two group homes are being staffed around the clock.
One new skill Lisa Rainer is learning is how to email, Cummings said.
It’s not only visits to Northeast Arc’s group homes that have been curtailed in recent days.
Early intervention visits to families whose children have recently been diagnosed with autism or Down syndrome have also been postponed.
However, Northeast Arc’s early intervention providers are now authorized to use telehealth services to provide these home visits.
“Telehealth is allowing me to continue to provide early intervention services to the families I serve during this health emergency,” said Annie Collins, an early intervention speech language pathologist who services families on the North Shore, in a statement.
“I am able to use the same early intervention strategies that I would typically use in an in-person home visit to support each child’s development, including parent coaching, joint planning, providing developmental knowledge, and giving supportive feedback,” Collins added.
Social distancing consequences
Isolation is a problem for those with disabilities when people are not practicing social distancing. More than 50% of those with disabilities suffer from chronic loneliness compared with 22% of their typical peers, said Craig Welton, Northeast Arc’s development director and a Peabody city councilor.
“Realizing what the baseline is for so many people that we support, you can see ... how this is exacerbated by the current conditions of being quarantined,” Welton said.
Restrictions on making in-person visits also pose a new challenge for the nonprofit which serves 15,000 people with disabilities in 190 communities across the state. The Arc has not had anyone test positive for COVID-19, the agency says.
Changes the agency is making including the postponement of all day and employment programs and in-home visits, with services being provided by phone or video conference. Recreation groups, including Special Olympics programming, are also postponed. Northeast Clinical nurses are still providing home-based support.
The ArcWorks Community Art Center in Peabody and Peabody’s Black Box theater are closed, while Breaking Grounds cafe on Main Street in Peabody followed suit Sunday when it closed at 2 p.m. The agency’s buildings and residences are closed to visitors, but the Arc’s residential services are open, and they require at least 250 people a day to staff, said Northeast Arc CEO Jo Ann Simons, in an interview.
About 130 people with developmental disabilities live in the Arc’s 24-hour residential care, and another 25 live independently with minimal staff support, said Tim Brown, Northeast Arc’s director of innovation and strategy.
With schools and most businesses closed, Simons said she has noticed that people have become anxious during just a few days of home confinement.
“But, for people with disabilities, they have largely been isolated and excluded and lonely for their (entire) lives,” said Simons, whose grown son has Down syndrome, and who lives independently, working at CVS Pharmacy and a Roche Bros. supermarket. However, the family and his doctors decided his risk to exposure would be too great, so he has moved home for the time being.
“It was a very easy decision for us to make,” Simons said, because her son, Jonathan Derr, 40, is so independent. But the change in his routine has been profound because he cannot work, visit friends, or grab lunch somewhere.
Brown said those who live independently have a strong network in the community, but now they are being forced to isolate at home, and that means they are losing their supports, and something to keep them distracted.
“When you take away somebody’s rhythm, I mean all of us have had our lives disrupted over the last couple of weeks,” Brown said. “But now a person with an intellectual disability, everything’s been taken, really.”
Northeast Arc also serves thousands of families who are caring for grown sons and daughters, but Simons said the state has prohibited home visits to these families. The only drop-in visits are being done by licensed nurses to care for children with intensive medical issues.
To help those families, the Arc has deployed its staff to make calls to families to provide emotional support, to see if they have any food or medication needs.
“We are worrying about the health and safety of our families and our staff, delivering services, and the economic impact is our next concern, which is great, but not as great as the human toll,” Simons said.
