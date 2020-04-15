The National Guard visited Cape Ann this week to help those most at risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.
As part of the Nursing Home/Rest Home/Assisted Living Residence Mobile Testing Program implemented by the Commonwealth in late March, representatives from the National Guard have been conducting COVID-19 testing across the state.
The specially trained soldiers and airmen arrived Tuesday on Cape Ann and conducted testing at Gloucester Healthcare Nursing Home on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Bringing this capability directly to the residents helps facilities identify positive COVID-19 patients, which allows them to apply increased safety procedures to help slow and stop the spread,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken wrote on her Facebook page Tuesday morning.
The new project allows for safe, on-site testing of symptomatic residents of nursing and rest homes with a quick turnaround.
Karin Carroll, the city’s public health director, said that the nursing homes have to request the National Guard themselves and then are provided with the medical means in which to conduct the tests.
“As far as we know only one Gloucester facility has requested to them date and we will not be sharing location details,” she said Wednesday.
Upon arrival, the Guardsmen suit up in full personal protective equipment and divide into groups that focus on testing staff and residents.
There are currently seven mobile National Guard teams testing throughout the state.
