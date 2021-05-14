When the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced that high school students would be going back to full-time, in-person learning, Rosa Goulart found herself anxious about how that would work.
The number of teens in the health class Goulart teaches at Gloucester High School is too large for her classroom, she said, which only holds 16 students safely at the 3-feet distance required under the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
“This means three of my classes would have to be separated into ‘in-class’ and ‘satellite’ learning,” Goulart said. When classes cannot fit into one room, students are rotated out of the space so they are in the building but learning “remotely.”
Now, thanks to the students enrolled in the school’s electrical class, Goulart can teach all of her students in a class held almost anywhere.
Teacher Bob Devlin’s electrical class has created a mobile classroom chock-full of accessories a teacher may need — a television, whiteboard, and speakers.
Built on wheels, the mobile classroom allows teachers to do everything they would have done inside outside in a space that is big enough for everyone to participate.
While many high school classes have followed a hybrid model — alternate days of learning in school and at home for the majority of the year — students in the vocational shops, such as Devlin’s electrical class, have been in-person since September.
Since Devlin still had to keep students socially distanced while they were in class, he thought of the mobile classroom as a way to keep everyone together, safely.
He showed his students a drawing of what it should look like and away they built.
Constructing the mobile classroom was “pretty neat. We never have really done something like that before,” said Logan Frost, 18, of Gloucester.
“It was pretty straightforward, but took a bit of time though,” he said. “More than I thought it would.”
As the rest of the school eases into a new normal yet again, Devlin’s classes are easing the transition through the portable classroom.
“It has been difficult this year,” Devlin said. “But I consider myself lucky. The students I have are fantastic. They come in, they are respectful, they get right to task the whole time.”
“Our students have really shown immense adaptability,” Goulart added. “They take each day with stride and they really have been putting their best foot forward.”
