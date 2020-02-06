Local school districts appear to have a hodgepodge of methods when it comes to carbon monoxide detectors.
None of the Gloucester schools have carbon monoxide detectors, however it has been a topic of discussion amongst the school committee.
“We are in the process of purchasing them for the boiler rooms,” Superintendent Richard Safier said
“The School Committee has come around to feel that the boiler rooms are and a place there is a potential for carbon monoxide that there should be detectors put into place.”
All schools in Rockport and the Manchester Essex Regional School District have carbon monoxide detectors, according to each superintendent’s offices.
The carbon monoxide detectors are “part of designs in the new (Middle and High) school building,” said MERSD Director of Operations and Finance Avi Urbas.
At Essex Technical High School in Danvers, Superintendent Heidi Riccio says they do have an integrated CO detection system in their new building. The other buildings on the south campus are monitored by detectors.
Like Gloucester, Salem has no carbon monoxide detectors in its school buildings
“We do not currently have CO alarms in our buildings. We are currently receiving quotes to install these detectors and alarms in both our boiler rooms and kitchens in each school in the district,” said Salem district spokesperson Liz Polay-Wettengel via email. The Salem Public Schools utilize 10 buildings for the schools.
In Peabody, Fire Prevention Inspector David Ahearn said all of the district’s 10 schools have CO detectors, either battery-operated or plug-in models.
He noted that when late Superintendent Cara Murtagh first took over leadership of the schools in 2018, she had asked for a special safety check of all the buildings. For the most part, he said, those detectors were installed at mechanical rooms in the schools. In general, he said, his office conducts quarterly inspections at all the schools.
Mike Collins, the commissioner of public services and engineering in Beverly, said all of the city’s eight public schools are equipped with carbon monoxide detectors. Collins said there are also CO detectors in the buildings’ heating and ventilation systems.
In Danvers, the town’s seven schools utilize different options when it comes to carbon monoxide detectors.
Fire Capt. James Brooks, the town’s fire prevention officer, said that at Riverside Elementary School, there are detectors in the preschool classrooms where children may be napping during the school day — this meets a 2015 update to the fire safety code. There also CO detectors in classrooms at Great Oak Elementary, which houses an after-school program, he said.
In other cases, the town has relied on a “technical option” that allows for monitoring (with an alarm) of fossil-fuel burning equipment — having detectors inside the boiler room, he said. Brooks added that the new Smith School, which is under construction now, will be outfitted with a new detection system.
He said both the high school and middle school also have systems in place, and in some cases, there are also detection systems in kitchens that use gas.
