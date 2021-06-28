Son of Bruins star David Pastrnak dies 6 days after birth

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak is asking for privacy after revealing the sudden death of his newborn son. Pastrnak announced Monday, June 28, 2021, that his son, Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, died on June 23, just six days after his girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson gave birth. The 25-year-old winger didnâ't disclose a cause of death. (Winslow Townson/AP file photo)