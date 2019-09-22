A Canadian artist is creating an installation piece in Gloucester similar to a gramophone that will allow people to hear the sounds of the ocean as if they where sitting on the water.
Matthew Trueman, the Rocky Neck Art Colony’s 2019 Goetemann Environmental/Installation Artist for September, is working onsite at Ocean Alliance, 32 Horton St.
A central theme of Truemann's work is an exploration of space using our ears, as opposed to our eyes, as the primary source of information. This shift of sense is especially relevant for understanding marine animals that rely far more on acoustics than humans.
Truman is currently building a piece in his series "Instruments for Landscapes" that utilizes musical and clockwork technology powered by energy from the wind, water or the sun, to create instruments tuned to specific landscapes. The Gloucester piece, similar to a gramophone, will amplify the sounds of the sea.
The public is invited to watch Truemann at work anytime by walking up Horton Street to Ocean Alliance anytime. On Sept. 26, at 6 p.m., Truemann will give a closing talk about his work and the piece at Ocean Alliance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.