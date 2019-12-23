Children enrolled in a Gloucester preschool acted out a holiday story that taught a lesson of cooperation.
The young pupils at Shannah Montessori School performed in a stage version of the Eauropean the folk tale “Stone Soup.”
In the tale, some hungry travelers, carrying nothing but a cooking pot, arrive at a village and ask for food. But the villagers won’t part with anything edible, so the travelers put a rock in the bottom of the pot and add water. They tell curious villagers they are cooking stone soup, and each villagers soon decides to add something. Finally, a delicious stew is ready, and all sit down to eat it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.