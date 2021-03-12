The voices of Gloucester fishermen and those that process their catch along the city’s historic waterfront now can be heard anywhere and for posterity.
The voices speak to the experience of living and fishing in America’s oldest commercial seaport, of the challenges and the joys of working on the waters of Cape Ann and beyond. They are at once a snapshot and endurable timeline collected into recorded interviews and fashioned into an integrated story map of the Gloucester fishing and community experience.
The stories — and the voices which tell them — are contained in the newest online chapter of the Voices of Oral History Archives organized and produced by NOAA Fisheries’ Northeast Fisheries Science Center.
It’s titled “Strengthening Community Resilience in America’s Oldest Seaport” and is a collaboration between the oral history archive and the Cape Ann Partnership for Science Technology and Natural Environment.
The project can be found at http://bit.ly/2OMPora
Listeners — and readers — can hear Gloucester lobsterman Mark Ring talk about his family’s unrelenting ties to the ocean as he grew up in Manchester.
“We’d be around the marina or on our boats all the time,” Ring said in his recorded interview. “We had skiffs and lobster traps. My older brother next to me and me, we both worked for my uncle lobstering going through high school. So, we’d work for him, and then we’d be out in our own skiffs in the afternoon, whether it was catching striped bass or whatever. We’d be out all night doing that. So everything revolved around boats in the ocean.”
The Ring family’s immersion into marine life, both as recreation and work, provided the elements for a unique childhood experience that, to this day, is not lost on those that grew up in Cape Ann fishing families.
“My mother thought it was more important to row a boat properly than to ride a bicycle,” said the 64-year-old Ring, who also serves as chairman of the city’s Fisheries Commission.
Veteran groundfish fisherman Al Cottone, also the city’s fisheries director, painted an idyllic portrait of his Gloucester childhood and his days as a kid on Good Harbor Beach before he began fishing.
“I think it’s one of the best beaches in the world,” he said in his recorded interview. “I grew up on that beach. As a kid, we used to ride there every day in the summer, play stickball. It was one of the best places to grow up. I wouldn’t change my childhood for anything, living and growing up in this town.”
Ring and Cottone were among the dozen fishermen, processors and community residents interviewed for the project. They include veteran Gloucester fishermen Tony Gross, Phil Powell, Joe Orlando, Salvatore “Sam” Novello and others, as well Rosalie Parco and Ann Molloy of the family that founded Ocean Crest Seafoods and Neptune’s Harvest Fertilizer in The Fort neighborhood.
The interviews, conducted in 2019 and 2020, offer a wide-ranging perspective on life in a city that not only was the first heartbeat in American commercial fishing, but also an alluring and ongoing center for the arts.
“All I can say is it’s beautiful,” Parco said. “Gloucester is beautiful. We have the harbor. We have the beaches. We have many restaurants. I wouldn’t move from here. Where else are you going to find everything we have?”
The project, in the voice of Novello, details the strenuous nature of the fishing life, the hard, physical and dangerous work that defines life on the water. Novello, in his interview, spoke of bringing aboard a fishing novice:
“So he went fishing. He lasted one week. This is a big, husky kid and everything. He says, ‘Sam, I appreciate you giving me ... I just can’t do this work. The work is so intense, labor-intense.’ And it is. For someone who’s never really worked before, whereas fishing families, we’re brought into it. I’m used to working.”
Novello went on to describe his first foray into fishing with his father.
“We used to set out at 7 in the morning, haul back at 8, stay on deck all day until 9 p.m.,” he said. “This was every day, we used to do this. It was all work, all physical work, It was crazy.”
The story map and interviews also describe the current challenges the fishery faces, from increased government regulation, declining abundance in some pivotal fish stocks — cod being the premier example — and the effects of climate change.
The original interviews were conducted by Molly Graham, who heads the oral history archives. But the task of organizing and writing the story map fell to Emma Bonanno, one of the college interns working virtually with the Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office.
Bonanno, a 22-year-old Maryland native, is a senior majoring in atmospheric and oceanic science at the University of Maryland at College Park. Though she’s never been to Gloucester, she said she chose the specific project because of her own childhood growing up on the Chesapeake Bay.
“I was super excited to read some of the stories about working up on Gloucester’s working waterfront,” she said. “I read all the interviews in depth and it felt like I’ve known these people.”
The interviews, which provided several common themes, served as the basis for the narrative she assembled for the story map.
“They gave me a well-rounded view of the life of a fisherman and life in Gloucester,” she said. “It was a really enjoyable experience and I’m happy and proud with how it turned out.”
