Special Olympics State Soccer Cup returns for 32nd year to Governor's Academy

BYFIELD — Governor's Academy has been the home to the annual Special Olympics Massachusetts State Soccer Cup since its inception, with this Sunday's tournament marking the 32nd year.
The tournament is organized almost entirely by students, with more than 300 volunteering this year, and a large number of faculty and staff helping out as well.
Two Cape Ann teams, the Strikers and the Breakers, will be competing.
Co-directors Yanna Haginicolas and Kathryn Resnick are seniors, who have both been involved with the program since their freshman year.
"My mom is a special ed teacher," Resnick said. "Ever since freshman year, she always really encouraged me to get involved and she was really able to speak to how important this day is to the athletes and how important it is to their families."
Through that initial experience as a volunteer, Resnick said, "I was able to see firsthand how important it is to not only the athletes and their families, but also to our community."
"It kind of brings everyone together, especially because the majority of the student body volunteers," she said. "It's a really great day for everyone to just come together and unite with the athletes, have fun and do great things."
Speaking on why she applied for a co-director position this year, Haginicolas said, "It was honestly just a really enlightening experience for me and I just really enjoyed all three other years."
As she got older, she said, "I'd love to put more effort into it and really take on this position."
More than 60 teams from across the state will participate in the all-day affair Sunday with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. and competition following at 10 a.m.
According to Charles Hirsch, director of development, brand and marketing at Special Olympics Massachusetts, the student volunteers are a huge part. They are involved with every aspect: the competitions, the field layout, speeches and more.
Through months of planning, students like Haginicolas and Resnick learn valuable skills such as public speaking and responsibility, they explained.
"What the students do here — and what Katie and Yanna are doing — there is no other high school in the state that organizes this size of a Special Olympics event," said Anna Finch, the program's faculty adviser for the last 15 or so years. "[Other schools] may hold some of the smaller, kind of regional tournaments, but nobody does the statewide event. It really is a remarkable opportunity and feat to pull it off every year."
The tournament started in 1987 when Patty Crowe, a member of the Admission Office at Governor's, wanted to bring her experience volunteering with Special Olympics to the school.
At first, the tournament was three sports: soccer, equestrian and cycling. Finch said it was "much too much to kind of handle all three events so eventually, it transitioned to soccer itself."
Looking at how the program has progressed, Finch said, "We just have so many more students at Govs in general, who prior to coming to Govs, are already involved in Special Olympics or other similar kinds of programs, or they have siblings or other family members with special needs."
"It's really an experience, that I would say, more and more families are already connected to in some incredibly meaningful way," she said.
More information is available by visiting www.specialolympicsma.org/event/state-soccer-cup.
IF YOU GO
Who and what: The Cape Ann Strikers and Cape Ann Breakers will take part in the Special Olympics State Soccer Cup.
When: Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Governor's Academy, 1 Elm St. in Newbury.
