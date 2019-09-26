BEVERLY — As riders mount their horses Saturday in the Special Olympics 2019 North Shore Equestrian Tournament at Windrush Farm, it will be in remembrance of a beloved friend and talented rider.
Kathleen Eve Blanton, 52, a Windrush Farm rider and Beverly resident, died Jan. 24 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston due to complications relating to Eastern equine encephalitis.
“She had such a wonderful spirit about her and she never saw herself having a disability,” said her sister, Cheryl Blanton. “It didn’t matter if it was the veterinarian that she took her kitty to or a close friends, she always just formed a very strong relationship to everyone.”
In remembrance of Kathy Blanton, the welcoming ceremony during Saturday’s tournament will include a tribute by Cheryl Blanton and the presentation of the Kathy Blanton Memorial Scholarship.
The endowed scholarship will provide individuals who have physical, developmental, and emotional challenges a multi-week session of therapeutic riding.
“My brother (Russell) and I feel very strongly that we want to give others who are facing similar challenges the same the opportunities that Kathy was so fortunate to have at Windrush,” said Cheryl Blanton.
Since 1992, Windrush Farm in North Andover, a center for therapeutic riding and horse-related activities, has hosted the equestrian elements of the Special Olympics Massachusetts Northeast Region. On Saturday, riders from Andimar Stables, Lovelane, Strongwater Farm, and Windrush Farm will ride around and through obstacles and go over jumps in the annual competition.
“It is bittersweet to return this year without my sister, it was a defining event for her,” said Cheryl Blanton. “She was so proud to be a Special Olympics competitor.”
During her 16 years of competition in the Special Olympics, Kathy Blanton won numerous gold, silver, and bronze medals.
Having suffered the effects of brain swelling due to encephalitis from a young age, Kathy Blanton defied the odds in her involvement at the farm, in competition, at work, and in her daily life.
For 15 years, Kathy Blanton participated in Windrush Farm’s therapeutic riding lessons where she would learn how to ride independently.
“Windrush was really a transformational opportunity for her to grow physically and emotionally over the years and it really helped address some of her disabilities as a result of surviving EEE as a young child,” said Cheryl Blanton.
Amanda Hogan, chief training officer at Windrush Farm, said when Kathy Blanton would mount a horse named Evan, “she would start beaming.”
“She was one of those cheery people and loved the competition, but mostly she loved the horses and the wonderful people around here,” said Hogan.
While she was known for her growing smile and talented horsemanship, Kathy Blanton’s impact went beyond the horse stables. After graduating from the Learning Prep School in Newton, Blanton went on to work as a bagger at Stop & Shop on Elliott Street in Beverly for 16 years. During her time as a Stop & Shop employee, Blanton was known to dance and dress up for the holidays.
“She was always the first one to dress up for Halloween and all other occasions. On birthdays she would wear a bandannas that had ‘happy birthday’ written on it,” said cashier and florist Donna Brolewicz.
“The customers all loved her,” said Brolewicz. “She was really good at bagging too.”
Blanton also served at Hunt Memorial Hospital as a candy-striper and volunteered at the New England Homes for the Deaf and the Greater Boston Food Bank.
Her service included coordinating canned food drives and supporting events for local communities.
“She always had a smile on her face,” said Jeff Clarke, Stop & Shop’s assistant store manager. “Always a friend to everybody.”
The welcoming ceremony of the Special Olympics 2019 North Shore Equestrian Tournament will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, prior to the competition.
