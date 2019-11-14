Special Town Meeting: Manchester seeks $255,000 for Town Common renovation project

MANCHESTER — Townsfolk will decide whether to give an additional $255,000 to the Town Common renovation project at Special Town Meeting next week.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m., in the gymnasium at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
Previous town meetings agreed to allocate $115,000 to the project. An additional $32,200 was donated by residents. However, "the scope of the project has grown as various committees have requested additional work," according to a notice published by Town Administrator Greg Federspiel on the town's website.
"The project now includes replacing the handicap ramp to Town Hall to bring it into compliance with modern code requirements; replacing all the asphalt with decorative pavers which are also pervious to allow for natural drainage; new, more historic looking lighting; steps in the path leading to the Police Station which reduce the steepness of the pathway; and the replacement of old gas and water lines to Town Hall and Seaside One," it continued.
Originally, the project called for a redesign of the lawn outside Town Hall, installing pathways with less pavement and replacing some diseased trees. After some residents expressed concerns earlier this year about which trees would be removed, the town decided to only remove five instead of the originally planned seven.
Construction is expected to begin next spring and wrap sometime the following summer, however it may be delayed if Special Town Meeting does not approve the additional funding.
"We may have to regroup," said Federspiel.
The article also asks for $3,000 of Community Preservation Fund money for the Trask House restoration. Trask House, 10 Union St., is the home of the Manchester Historical Museum.
Besides the money request for the Town Common project in Article 2, this fall's Special Town Meeting warrant has four other articles.
Article 1 asks voters to allow the Manchester Conservation Commission to take ownership of a town-owned, 5.7-acre piece of land on Brookwood Road, in the area known as the Western Woods. According to the most recent property assessment, the land is worth $28,500.
"We had analysis done on the north west quadrant in town and we found (the parcel) had wetlands and vernal ponds," explained Federspiel. "The Conservation Commission is requesting it be taken out of general use."
Wetlands with confirmed vernal pools are eligible for environmental protection under the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act.
Originally, selectmen were looking to include another article that would allow 12 acres just above the Brookwood Road parcel to be preserved as well. Unlike the Brookwood Road, the plot is owned by Alper's Trust. Ultimately, Federspiel said selectmen believed they needed more information on purchasing the land, which is assessed at $60,000. They will discuss the "long term plan" of the purchase with the Finance Committee, according to Federspiel, and try to include it on next spring's Town Meeting warrant.
Article 3 seeks $55,000 "for the purpose of designing and developing bid specifications for the replacement of waterlines within the town water system."
Article 4 and 5 relate to building a regional compost facility at the transfer station on Upper Pine Street. Article 4 asks for the town to lease out a portion of the transfer station for the project, and Article 5 seeks $300,000 for construction.
In total, the project is said to cost around $1 million. Years ago, the state Department of Environmental Protection awarded Manchester a $400,000 grant to build a compost station. Another $75,000 of town money has been approved for engineering, and an additional $350,000 is expected to come from the project's private vendor. Federspiel believes the vendor will be Black Earth Compost, which provides curbside compost pick-up for Manchester.
"This project is not only good for the town, but our neighbors on Cape Ann," said Federspiel.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
What: Manchester Special Town Meeting, open to the town's registered voters.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.
Where: Gymnasium at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
