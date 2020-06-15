BOSTON — Pursuing racial justice legislation will require lawmakers to engage in "both a sprint and a marathon," according to Senate President Karen Spilka.
Spilka, who announced last week that she had convened a racial justice working group to review options, said she hopes to pass a "comprehensive bill" this session and continue work into future terms.
"It is an expedited process, because we do feel the sense of urgency, and I want to do something meaningful," she said.
Spilka, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Gov. Charlie Baker have all expressed interest in tackling police reform legislation.
DeLeo and Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, chair of the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, outlined measures they said would be included in an omnibus bill they want to get to Baker by July 31, and Baker is expected to soon put forward his own proposal.
Spilka said the Senate's working group, chaired by Sens. Sonia Chang-Diaz and Will Brownsberger, has met twice and discussed areas they're looking at during a virtual Senate caucus on Friday. Topics include police officer certification and training, use of force, data collection and a "duty to intervene" for officers who witness abuses, she said.
Along with police reforms, Spilka said there are "broader equity issues" to look at in areas like education, housing and economic development.
"This is both a sprint and a marathon, so we will take action soon, as I said, before the session's over, on some of the issues, and some will be more longer-term, more like a marathon and into next session."