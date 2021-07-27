Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. NW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.