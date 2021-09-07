BOSTON — State lawmakers are returning from a month-long recess to consider how to spend $5.3 billion in federal pandemic relief funds and deal with a backlog of legislation left on the table before the summer break.
This week, the Legislature's Joint Ways and Means Committee will resume public hearings on spending American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the state.
Gov. Charlie Baker wants to put $2.9 billion of the windfall toward housing, job training and environmental priorities including climate change resiliency and water and sewer infrastructure upgrades.
The committee has held several virtual hearings on Baker's proposals but haven't taken action. Another hearing will be held on Thursday, which will focus on economic development and transportation spending plans.
Baker administration officials say there is a urgent need to get some of that money out on the street, especially as hundreds of thousands of jobless workers lose federal benefits.
They're also pressuring lawmakers to move quickly on the environmental spending, citing the recent excessive heat, storms and flooding linked to climate change.
"We’re going to be dealing with more storms and storm severity, and we really need to get real about this stuff," Baker told WBZ’s Jon Keller on Sunday. "I would obviously like to see the Legislature move quickly on this. It’s disappointing to me."
Another issue on Beacon Hill's fall agenda is legalized sports gaming, with more than a dozen similar proposals being considered by lawmakers.
One proposal, filed by Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn, would authorize sports betting at racetracks and casinos and by mobile platforms such as DraftKings while establishing a system to tax and regulate the industry.
He said the state is losing big money to New Hampshire and other Northeast states that have legalized sports wagering.
"We're leaving money on the table, and it's going to the black market and other states," Crighton said.
In New Hampshire, which legalized sports betting in 2019, wagers surpassed $520 million in the previous fiscal year and more than 56,000 users have registered, according to the state Lottery.
More than half of those bets were placed by Massachusetts residents, the Lottery said.
The effort has broad support from legislative leaders and Gov. Charlie Baker, who filed his own sports wagering proposals in the previous session.
Meanwhile, lawmakers are expected to resume work on redrawing the state's political maps after the federal government released 2020 city and town census figures.
The release of the data from the 2020 census is more than four months late due to delays caused by the pandemic.
Massachusetts’ population increased 7.9% from 2010 to 2020, to just over 7 million, making it the 15th most populous state in the nation and ensuring that it will keep all nine of its existing seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
But the boundaries for those districts, along with state legislative and local voting precincts, will need to be reconfigured to ensure equal representation.
A legislative committee that has been holding public hearings on the redistricting process will be responsible for drawing up the new maps.
