There are signs of "hope," literally, shining bright in the evening sky in the Centennial Avenue neighborhood of Gloucester.
They have caught the attention of passers-by who can't miss the illuminated messages.
The Aberle family that lives across the street from Gloucester High School erected a large sign that spells out "HOPE" a couple of weeks ago.
Madison Aberle, her husband, Gloucester police officer Josiah Aberle, and their four children decorated the yard with the sign and other holiday lights as a message of goodwill.
"My family loves Gloucester. We have always appreciated the strong ties and loyalty that we feel here. This has not been the year anyone expected," she said. "Even if this year was challenging, we’ve seen good come out of it. We’ve seen stronger relationships with those in our homes and our neighborhoods. We pray often for Gloucester and the people we care for here, so we felt if this sign could bring some light to a dark time it’s the least we can do."
The pandemic has prompted the Aberle family to find ways to make the most of these difficult times.
"We’ve seen people 'pay it forward' with generosity and love more times that we can count," said Madison Aberle. "All of this, combined with our faith, gives us hope."
Toward the top of the street is another sign of "HOPE" erected months ago by the Kull family on nearby Bellevue Avenue.
Abby Kull, a mother of two, who works on the front lines as an emergency room nurse at Addison Gilbert Hospital, asked her family if they could put up a sign.
This idea came to her around the time of the first lockdown after she saw something similar online.
"I asked my husband if he could do something like that," Kull recalled.
Their house is located toward the top of the hill in that area of Centennial Avenue and their sign can be seen from as far away as the public boat ramp at Dun Fudgin off the Annisquam River, thanks to the efforts of her husband, Peter, and their sons, Aidan, 16, and Jacob, 7.
"You can see it from all different places," said Abby Kull. "We have seen all kinds of things, like 'we're all in this together,' and there is something about the idea of having hope that we will get through this and come out the other side is what I wanted to convey."
Someone asked her why she still had the sign up, to which she replied: "It's not over."
"I'm not taking it down until we stop referring to this global health crisis," she said.
And as a reminder of the need to follow COVID safety protocols, another neighbor on Centennial Avenue erected a sign — now adorned with holiday lights — that states in bold red hand-painted letters on wood: "Stay Wicked Fah Apaht."