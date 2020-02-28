ROCKPORT — Before Rockport Elementary School let out for the weekend on Friday, students received an inspiring talk on kindness from Bill Richard, whose 8-year-old son, Martin, was killed during the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.
"Kindness is a choice," he told the schoolchildren during the school-wide assembly in the gymnasium Friday afternoon. "Bad things happen to good people all too often. We can't control the bad things that happen in life, but what's cool is you can control how you chose to react."
As an example, Richard told a story about his son on the day he passed away. Before the marathon started, the Richards stopped by a coffee shop in Boston. Outside, Martin saw a homeless man and asked his mother if he could give him some change. Martin's mother, Denise, handed him around $10 in loose bills for him to sort out. In the end, Martin gave the entire wad of cash to the homeless man.
"He wasn't judging that person," recalled Richard. "It's just that people down on their luck need help. We're all in this together."
In the months following the attack, Richard said his family was "angry" and that they were "having a really hard time."
"But," he continued, "what we did during that time is create something that will help people."
At the start of 2014, the Richard family founded the Martin Richard Foundation, or MR8 for short. According to the foundation's website, the group aims to "advance Martin’s values of sportsmanship, inclusion, kindness and peace by investing in programs that encourage young people to celebrate diversity and engage as community leaders."
Over the years, members of the Rockport community have raised $22,500 for the foundation. This year, the Rockport School District sold T-shirts with "We Are Rockport" branded across the chest. After Richard finished his talk, he was presented with a $1,450 check from first-grade teacher Beth Zerilli, who organized the fundraiser.
"It's not just the elementary school that's involved with fundraising for MR8," Zerilli said. "The sixth-grade class at the middle school does so as well." One year, she continued, the sixth-graders organized a Walk for Peace to help raise awareness and raise money for the cause.
This year, said Richard, he and his 18-year-old son, Henry, will be running the Boston Marathon for the first time to raise money for MR8. As of now, their charity team is 170 members strong. Zerilli is one of these members, but unlike the Richards, she's an experienced marathoner with 15 races in the bag.
"(The training has) been really motivating," Richard told the Times. "I started in January. We have a team run every Saturday in Boston so we know what to expect of the course."
Friday's talk with Richard was organized by Rockport Elementary's fifth-grade leadership team. Each month, the group of students organize and present an assembly to the entire school. Past events include a Christmas sing-along, student poetry and music events, and a showcase of the school's juggling club. In addition, the group participates in community projects to benefit Rockport.
School nurse Darlene Trumbour and physical education instructor Erin Canniff are the main organizers of the fifth-grade leadership program. Both also work together to create a wellness curriculum for the school.
"We've noticed the students are more engaged with the assemblies when their peers are leading them," Trumbour said. "For the fifth-grade students, it teaches them how to take initiative and that their voice matters."
Before introducing Richard to speak, members of the leadership program delivered a poem about what kindness means to them. One of the fifth-grade speakers, Gerardo Distefano, said he wanted to join the group so he "could be someone the younger kids could look up to."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
