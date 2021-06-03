'Squam wins '20 is plenty' fight

In Gloucester’s quiet village of Annisquam, life just became slower.
The City Council voted to officially reduce the speed limit on Leonard Street to from 30 mph to 20 mph in order to keep drivers and pedestrians safe.
“This is a very important speed limit change,” Council Vice President Val Gilman said last week. She noted that the new speed limit is not only reasonable, but “consistent with the speed studies that came out.”
The change has been OK’d by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) with a letter of support from the Gloucester Police Chief Ed Conley.
Council President Steve LeBlanc noted that this change is a good thing as it is “amazing what people can do” on narrow streets.
He referenced two speed studies done on Gloucester and Maplewood avenues where drivers were clocked going between 55 and 76 mph.
“(The change) makes sense,” LeBlanc said.
Residents of Anniquam agree.
A number of residents voiced safety concerns and worked with Gilman to bring the issue to the city’s Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee.
Ron Beck of Annisquam and others even created a bumper sticker campaign “20 is Plenty in SQM” to encourage people to drive more slowly in the village.
“I hate bumper stickers, but having this on the back of the car I really watch my speed as I don’t want to be hypocritical of what it reads,” he told the Times in January, explaining that the speed limit default of 30 mph is too fast for that area.
Now, with the full Council on board, 20 mph will be plenty for all who drive through Annisquam — not just those with a bumper sticker.
