Anyone who makes the trek over the bridge and around two rotaries may be in for a savory treat.
Two inconspicuous signs posted in the windows of the building at 23 East Main St., formerly Pier 23 Kitchen, announce the opening of Square Pizza, a square pizza and bakery offering an assortment of pizzas, pies, nachos, and salads.
And yes, even slices of the controversial Hawaiian pizza.
Calls to two numbers found on the restaurant's menu requesting comment went unanswered and voicemail was not set up.
In January 2020, right before a state-ordered shutdown to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, Pier 23 Kitchen closed up shop as the owner looked to sell the business' assets.
The burger joint had announced a temporary closure in late November due to plumbing issues, but never reopened.
The building sat vacant with a "Restaurant For Sale" sign with an asking price of $115,000 for the assets of the restaurant until earlier this month
The current owner of the 23 East Main St. property, according to the city's assessors online database, is Crabs and Lobster LLC, which did not return a call for comment.
According to the city's Licensing Board, a common victualler license - which must be acquired by every food service that has the capability of cooking, preparing, serving food and providing seating — had not been issued for the business as of Wednesday.
While no official statement from the new restaurant owner has been made public, community members have chimed in about seeing another pizza shop set up in town.
CapeAnn MA's Facebook page garnered a multitude of comments on a photograph of the Square Pizza window posters.
Some commenters wished the new business good luck, while others voiced a skeptical view to the longevity of any business at that location.
"Nothing ever lasts there, the place is cursed," George Mustacos commented.
Others see hope in the restaurant's new take on an Italian classic.
"Every day is a new day and every day I am still looking for a Gloucester pizza I can love," Kirstin Elaine Martin wrote. "I haven't found one that I love as much as Bertucci's so I am going to give these guys a shot!"
When this pizza shop is opening its doors is to be determined, as the only expectation of its arrival is written in big black lettering, "Coming Soon."
