SALEM — Salem State University is renaming an entire campus after the person responsible for putting it on campus maps.
The late Nancy Harrington, who served for two decades as the institution's president and was the first woman to do so, will have her name placed across what is now Central Campus, on Friday, Sept. 10. Central Campus includes the recently built Viking Hall, Bertolon School of Business, and other operations immediately south of Rainbow Terrace along Loring Avenue.
Harrington earned a bachelor's degree in education in 1960 from what was then Salem State College, followed by a master's degree in 1963. After working as a teacher at Horace Mann Laboratory School when it was on North Campus, she gradually climbed the ranks in the institution until 1990, when she became the school's 12th president. She was also the first alumna and first Salem resident to serve as president.
She retired in 2007, handing the reins over to Pat Meservey, who then retired in 2017. Harrington died late last year; she was 81.
Harrington is chiefly credited with creating Central Campus, which prior to her entry as president was a Sylvania lightbulb factory.
In a statement released Thursday, the university said the naming of Central Campus to Harrington "is a tribute in part to Harrington's leadership on the transformation of the former industrial site into a hub of campus activity."
Harrington has also been credited for playing a leading role in Salem State's quest to become a university, which finally happened in 2010 — three years after her retirement.
"President Harrington's legacy benefits our students daily, and I can think of no better tribute than to make her name as ubiquitous as her impact," said John Keenan, Salem State's 14th and current president. "Our students learn, gather, dine, and live in spaces born from President Harrington's leadership, and her vision set the stage for Salem State to achieve university status."
The ceremony will be held Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m. in front of Viking Hall, 71 Loring Ave. It's free to the public, though space is limited and pre-registration is required. To do so, visit salemstate.edu/harrington_celebration.
