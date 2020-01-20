St. John's Prep honors 3 at MLK celebration

DANVERS — St. John’s Prep on Thursday honored three people whose work for the advancement of social justice and equality meets the principles of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Children’s author Gloria Respress-Churchwell, Boston Children’s Hospital CEO Kevin Churchwell, and social worker Sean Burke each received the school’s No One Walks Alone Advocacy Award, which recognizes a member of the extended Prep community who has embodied King’s pursuit of social justice.
The awards were handed out during the school’s 11th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
“Dr. King walked with those on the margins and the unjustly persecuted,” said Headmaster Edward Hardiman during the ceremony. “In his ministry, he committed himself to being a man of faith who sought to provide hope by taking direct action. Tonight’s honorees embody that spirit and that mission.”
Respress-Churchwell writes nonfiction children’s literature that focuses on society’s unsung heroes in the fight against injustice and inequality. She has helped to shape and support programming at St. John’s Office for Multicultural Affairs and Community Development.
Her husband, Dr. Kevin Churchwell, is in his fifth year serving on St. John’s Board of Trustees and has played a critical role in the school’s framework for maintaining and further elevating diversity and inclusion within the campus culture, according to the school. He is also an associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School.
Respress-Churchwell and Churchwell are the parents of two St. John’s graduates.
Sean Burke, director of investigations at Courtside Legal Investigators, has spent most of his 30-year legal career as both a child advocate and providing court-appointed social work services to repeat offenders. His son attends St. John’s Middle School.
“These three people represent the legacy of change across generations,” said Raisa Carrasco-Velez, director of St. John’s Office for Multicultural Affairs and Community Development. “Each in their own way, they have carried on the work Dr. King began. They have also been instrumental in inspiring students to take the lead for the next generation.”
