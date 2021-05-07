Staff shortage hindering hospitality biz

While those in Cape Ann’s hospitality industry were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, some are having a better spring now than in 2019.
And with summer right around the corner, things are only set to get busier.
The fly in the soup is that there’s no staff to be had.
“It is our biggest problem right now,” said Ken Riehl, the CEO of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. “Some owners are having to work the kitchen.”
The hospitality industry offers jobs that often pay a lower wage, which makes workers “hard to attract,” Riehl said. In the summer after a lockdown, it has gotten even harder.
A sign of that is Serenitee Restaurant Group’s announcement that its Taj and Breakwater Roasters, both opened last fall on Duncan Street, are temporarily closing after dinner service on Friday, May 7.
The Cape Ann YMCA Breakwater Roasters location will remain open.
“During these unprecedented times, we find ourselves in the same circumstances as restaurants across the country: in dire need of staff,” an email from the restaurant group stated earlier this week.
In its official announcement, Serenitee Restaurant Group said that the staff who worked at Duncan Street will be relocated to another one of its eight restaurants on the North Shore.
For the eight months it was open, Taj was the only restaurant in Gloucester to serve traditional Indian dishes and cocktails.
Although the employee shortage has had a substantial impact on businesses such as this one, the dilemma is not unique to Cape Ann.
“We are fortunate to have a network of restaurants, and while this decision was not ideal, other businesses are not so lucky,” Serenitee Restaurant Group wrote.
Other tourist destinations such as Cape Cod are having a shortage of seasonal workers, which is putting a huge strain on businesses expecting an influx of visitors this summer.
The reasoning: delays in immigration paperwork and flight restrictions for seasonal workers.
According to the Cape Cod Times, visas that allow employees to work through an exchange visitor program or fill seasonal nonagricultural jobs have been stalled due to COVID-19.
“COVID-19 has continued to cause major problems,” U.S. Rep. William Keating, D-Mass, told the Cape Cod Times.
Riehl said that while Cape Ann does not have as many businesses as the Cape that rely on visas, there are some.
As coastal towns navigate what is sure to be a choppy summer, the local hospitality community is pleading for locals to step up to the plate.
“If you know of anyone looking to make some extra money, a side or full time gig, or a teen in need of a summer job — please suggest they consider the hospitality industry,” Serenitee wrote.
Riehl said he has seen businesses advertising in the local jobs pages, connecting with schools, and looking for help from young people.
The chamber, he said, is also collaborating with nonprofits such as Action Inc., Wellspring, and the Gloucester Housing Authority to help fill these open positions.
“We want to provide these opportunities to locals as these are good paying jobs, especially in season” Riehl said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.