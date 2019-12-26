After extensive restoration, Stage Fort Park’s Parrott rifle cannon will once again fire a salute seaside.
“It is going to be a pretty spectacular cannon,” said David Dow, chairman of the Stage Fort Park Advisory Committee. “It won’t fire a cannonball, but it will make so much noise, it will sound like it did.”
The Stage Fort Park Advisory Committee has received $22,705 in city Community Preservation Act (CPA) funds to support the fabrication and installation of an aluminum carriage for the Parrott rifle cannon.
“The fort area has been overlooked for an awfully long time. It is in disrepair and the cannons are in rough shape,” said David Benjamin, the secretary of the advisory committee. “We are hoping to spruce the space up to what it would have actually looked like when it was an active fort.”
The project is part of plans to restore the fort area at the park to its former glory in time for Gloucester's 400th birthday in 2023.
Dow said that while there are four cannons in need of restoration, this most recent funding is just for the restoration of the single Parrott rifle cannon.
“They are going to be restored to their original condition and they are going to be put on the carriages as they would be during the Civil War,” Dow said. “They will look authentic.”
The project application outlines that the cannon restoration will be in three steps. The first will be the fabrication of an aluminum historic-rendering of a carriage for the cannon.
The second step will be the cleaning, treatment and repainting of the cannon, which Dow will complete.
Finally, machining or “sleeving” of the Parrott rifle cannon will be completed to create a narrow lined bore capable of firing a small-charge shot.
The Stage Fort Park Advisory Committee estimates the total cost for all this at $45,712. The project application notes that in addition to the $22,705 in CPA funds, the committee also received $9,982 from the mayor's office and has $13,025 remaining from a CPA grant in fiscal 2017.
The committee has not received public donations for this project, but Dow explained to the City Council's Budget and Finance Committee at its Nov. 21 meeting that he has paid out of pocket to purchase a container that secures the Parrott rifle cannon with heating, lighting and a security camera.
The advisory committee's end goal is to restore the fort area as a historic feature of the park and for its importance to local military history.
“We are hoping to rekindle Gloucester’s history,” Benjamin said. “We are trying to enlighten the public about the history of the fort and Gloucester’s role in the several wars the fort was involved in.”
This larger vision includes an (improved?) visitor education center with historical references to the fort and its history.
In addition to reclaiming a historical landmark of the city, the advisory committee is also hoping that the cannon and park restorations will make a positive impact in the community and beyond.
“The hope is to make it a nicer public space,” Benjamin said.
In anticipation of the project, the committee has completed an archaeological survey of the park's fort area, obtained a plan for the Parrott rifle cannon restoration, and received approval from the Gloucester Historical Commission and the Department of Public Works.
“The commission’s support is conditional upon the re-creation of historically accurate replicas using period materials (wood and iron),” wrote Historical Commission Co-Chair Mary Ellen Lepionka in a letter to the Community Preservation Committee in support of the CPA grant. “The commission recognizes the guns’ loss of historical integrity over the years; we hope to regain some of that with the Stage Fort Park Committee’s efforts to ensure reasonably historically accurate renditions of the artillery carriages.”
The project is scheduled to be completed in June 2021 with the firing of the restored Parrott rifle cannon.
“We have things in the fire, but we are going to need a substantial amount of money from the city to finish this project,” Benjamin said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
