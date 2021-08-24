On Tuesday, staff and volunteer members of the nonprofits The Open Door and We Are All In This Together Gloucester were honored for their work over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic
Gloucester Postmaster Anthony Cavallo and his team recognized the groups with a special dedication of the U.S. Postal Service's forever Thank You stamp.
The Open Door met a 40% increase in need for food resources at the height of the pandemic and continues to meet ongoing need, its leaders said.
We Are All In This Together Gloucester formed at the beginning of the pandemic as way to bring people together to help one another.
Attending the ceremony were Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, Manchester Postmaster Jessica Gottschalk, Essex Postmaster Tim Russell, and Boxford Postmaster Pam DeCosta.