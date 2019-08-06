BOSTON — Stand for Children will shut down its Massachusetts office this month after 16 years.
“While Stand volunteers will undoubtedly continue to push for fair funding on their own or through other capable organizations, regrettably, Stand for Children’s Massachusetts office will cease operations on August 30, 2019,” Stand for Children CEO Jonah Edelman wrote Friday. “We are deeply grateful to the many outstanding parent leaders with whom we have had the privilege to work closely with over the years as well as to our generous long-term supporters and allies.”
The move comes amid a push to overhaul the school funding formula in Massachusetts, where legislative leaders have said they want a bill done this year after a similar effort faltered last session.
Stand for Children has been among the groups supporting efforts to address rising and uncovered costs associated with employee health care, special education, and teaching students who are learning English or come from low-income families.
The group played a role in passage of a 2012 law giving teacher performance and evaluations greater weight in public school personnel decisions, negotiating a legislative compromise in exchange for dropping a sweeping ballot question campaign.
