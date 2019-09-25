The shopping carts outside the HomeGoods store were neatly stacked in a line Tuesday, and a sign just below the well-known Starbucks logo was already gracing the building a few doors away, steering customers toward that new coffee shop and eatery’s drive-thru.
Neither of those businesses were quite ready to open Wednesday. But a full decade after Marshalls opened its doors to christen the Gloucester Crossing shopping center, a related TJX Corporation affiliate, HomeGoods, will hold its grand opening Sunday morning. And that will come after Cape Ann’s first Starbucks opens its doors in the same complex on Friday.
The twin openings — contingent on the developer, Boston-based Sam Park and Company, getting its occupancy permits for the stores between now and their opening dates, construction manager Stephan Kutrubes conceded — follow a breakneck construction pace aimed at getting both businesses up and running by “early fall.”
Developer Sam Park said the openings — just days beyond the 10-year anniversary of when Marshalls brought the Crossing development to life in early September 2009 — can essentially do the same for the second phase of Cape Ann’s largest retail shopping complex. The HomeGoods store, touting an 8 a.m. Sunday opening on signs adorning its window, and the Starbucks are located in what amounts to a new, extended wing of the development beyond the Petco store that had, until now, anchored the northwest corner of the property.
“I see this as exciting for Gloucester,” Park said in a phone interview. He noted that the opening of HomeGoods, especially, stands as an endorsement for the Gloucester and Cape Ann economy, in that both HomeGoods and Marshalls are affiliates of TJX, which is based in Framingham and still perhaps best known for its TJ Maxx chain.
“They’re an excellent corporation that makes investments in communities, and the fact that they have now put a HomeGoods and made this type of investment here shows what they think of the Gloucester economy,” Park said.
“I think a lot of people over the years may have viewed this as a seasonable economy,” Park continued, noting that the 2008-2009 economic downturn stalled him from carrying out Phase 2 of the development long before now. “But I know we never saw it that way from the start, and this opening is a testimony that they see it as a strong year-round economy as well.”
Park and Kutrubes both noted that there remains some extensive cleanup to be done on the site, including paving in front of both stores and other landscaping on Thursday leading into Friday’s scheduled Starbucks debut.
Kutrubes said Starbucks — which had furniture in place that could be seen through its windows Tuesday— was scheduled to test its equipment and host a private event in advance of its Friday opening.
Park said the combination of HomeGoods and Starbucks is expected to generate more than 100 combined full-time and part-time jobs, and that should also provide the city and surrounding towns an economic boost.
“It’s always a little nerve-wracking as you get near the finish line,” said Park, whose construction crews built both stores. “As it is, we have people working overtime to finishing up — and we’ve been letting (HomeGoods) use some of our vacant space for storage while they’re getting everything set up inside.”
The opening of HomeGoods and Starbucks hardly mark the end of the latest Gloucester Crossing development. An Aspen Dental office and care facility opened in a new building directly across from the HomeGoods and Starbucks spaces last spring, and a new CVS pharmacy is in the early stages of construction behind Aspen Dental — in space that was once pegged as a potential hotel site.
That project has a completion target “before winter,” Park said, and a potential opening in spring 2020.
“It’s already taking shape,” Park said. “This really is an exciting time.”
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestetimes.com.
