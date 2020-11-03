State awards $343K to Cape Ann Mass in Motion 

The state's Department of Health has awarded more than $340,000 to support seniors across Cape Ann.
Cape Ann Mass in Motion has been awarded $343,600 from Massachusetts' Community and Healthy Aging Funds to support its efforts to expand access to healthy, nutritious food and exercise opportunities to older adults on Cape Ann.
"This funding will allow us to continue and expand upon the Seniors on the GO program, which is a tremendous resource for many older adults who need and want more opportunities to access healthy food and exercise, especially amid the challenges so many people are facing due to COVID-19 pandemic," said Karin Carroll, Gloucester's public health director.
The city-supported senior program is one of 32 organizations across the state that received a slice of $14.5 million in grant money from the state's Department of Health in order to address systemic barriers to heath, health equity and racial equity.
On Cape Ann, a lack of transportation for seniors has restricted their access to necessary resources.
"Unfortunately, transportation often plays a significant barrier when older adults seek out opportunities to obtain healthy and nutritious foods, like those available at a farmers market or The Open Door food pantry," said Jennifer Donnelly, Cape Ann Mass in Motion's grant coordinator. "The same goes for those seeking opportunities to exercise, for instance by walking the boulevard."
Donnelly explained that the Cape Ann Seniors on the GO bus makes it possible for older adults to access opportunities that foster a healthier lifestyle.
The program provides free transportation to older adults who live in Gloucester's McPherson Park, Sheedy Park, Curtis Clark, Lincoln Park and Poplar Park. Free transportation is also provided to older adults who live in Rockport's Millbrook Park, Pigeon Cove Ledges and Rockport High School Apartments and public housing in Essex and Manchester.
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Cape Ann Seniors on the GO will launch a pilot program to expand its services to any Gloucester resident age 65 or older.
By expanding its outreach, the program will be able to give more residents the opportunity to access any of the Cape Ann Seniors on the GO free scheduled trips for access to food and physical activity, such as trips to grocery stores and food pantries.
"It's more important than ever that people maintain healthy habits, and so we're incredibly thankful to the DPH for this funding and support," Carroll said.
Older adults looking to learn about the Cape Ann Seniors on the Go program schedule or reserve a free seat can do so by calling the Cape Ann Transit Authority (CATA) at 978-283-7916. Riders are limited to two bags on the bus. Bus riders must wear masks amid COVID-19. In an effort to keep passengers safe, the number of riders on one bus is limited and an additional bus may be added to the route so people can be spread out if needed. The Cape Ann Transit Authority provides the transportation for the program and continues to follow local and state guidelines for the cleaning and sanitation of the buses after each ride.
Residents at older adult housing in Manchester and Essex also have access to this free transportation service through a collaboration with the Manchester and Essex Councils on Aging. More information can be obtained by calling the Manchester Council on Aging at 978-526-7500
ADVISORS NEEDED
Cape Ann Mass in Motion is recruiting residents of older adult public housing complexes on Cape Ann to serve on a resident advisory board to better inform its work and assist with outreach among their peers.
A small stipend is provided to participate. More information or applications are available by contacting Cape Ann Seniors on the GO Program Assistant Rosalie Nicastro at rnicastro@gloucester-ma.gov or calling 978-491-9175.