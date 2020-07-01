BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts state bar exam will be conducted remotely this year, the justices of the Supreme Judicial Court announced Wednesday.
The justices cited seating limitations and safety concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for their decision to cancel the in-person Massachusetts administration of the Uniform Bar Examination originally planned for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
The remotely administered bar exam will be offered instead on Oct. 5 and 6.
The exam will cover the same substantive content and follow the same format. It will be administered in four 90-minute sessions over the two days.