State bracing for high number of mosquito-borne virus cases    

Mosquitoes in Manchester

The Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District (NEMMC) conducts weekly mosquito surveillance testing for EEE and West Nile virus in Manchester from June through October. The organization also conducts spraying in town and treats catch basins to prevent mosquito larvae from maturing.

More information on the town's 2020 Mosquito Control Program is available at https://bit.ly/2ZL5io2

Information and the application to exclude property from mosquito control spraying can be found at https://bit.ly/31STrH3. Exclusions go into effect fourteen days from the date the request is made. All exclusion requests expire on Dec. 31st of the calendar year in which they are made.

Manchester is the only member of the NEMMC on Cape Ann.

Questions may be directed to Ellen Lufkin in the Board of Health office at lufkine@manchester.ma.us.