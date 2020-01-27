BOSTON — The schedule has been set for legislators to hear testimony and ask questions of the Baker administration about its $44.6 billion budget plan for fiscal 2021.
Eight hearings are planned around the state starting with one at the State House in two weeks.
The House and Senate Ways and Means Committees, chaired by Rep. Aaron Michlewitz and Sen. Michael Rodrigues, published its list of dates for hearings and their topics on Monday just five days after Gov. Charlie Baker filed his annual spending plan.
The hearing circuit will kick off on Feb. 11 at the State House where the Executive Office of Administration and Finance has been invited to explain its budget, and other constitutional officers, the inspector general and the Executive Office of Technology and Security Services will testify.
The committee will then hold hearings beginning Monday, Feb. 24, around the state to drill down into specific areas of the budget, starting with a hearing in Roxbury on economic development, housing and labor. The committee will travel to Duxbury, Pittsfield, Malden, Needham and East Brookfield over the course of the next two months.
It will wrap up hearings on March 23 back at the State House where the public will be invited to testify on any issue they want.
The House goes next in Beacon Hill's budget dance, expected to release and debate its version of Baker's budget (H 2) in mid-to-late April, followed by the Senate in May.
