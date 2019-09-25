MANCHESTER — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced the death of the Manchester resident who contracted Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, earlier this month.
The patient, described as "a man in his 70s" by the DPH, was the ninth person infected in the state with the rare, mosquito-borne virus this season. He is now the fourth EEE-related death in the state this season. Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said the man was suffering from "multiple complications" earlier this week.
It is unknown where the man got infected; he traveled between Ipswich, Boxford, Topsfield, Essex, Gloucester and Manchester for work.
This past Friday, the Northeast Mosquito Control District was unable to find evidence of EEE or the West Nile virus in town after testing local mosquitoes. Still, the agency will conduct a town-wide spraying to kill mosquitoes at 6:45 p.m. tonight.
All outdoor events in town held after 6 p.m. are cancelled until further notice, the Manchester Board of Health announced Wednesday afternoon.
"Although mosquito populations are declining at this time of year, risk from EEE will continue until the first hard frost," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown in a prepared statement. "We continue to emphasize the need for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites."
Along with news of the Manchester man's death, the DPH confirms that an 11th EEE patient has been located in Worcester County. Auburn, Charlton, Dudley, Leicester, Southbridge and Spencer have joined the 40 Massachusetts communities labeled by the DPH at "high risk" for EEE. As of Sept. 25, 35 communities are at "critical" risk and 122, including Manchester, are at "moderate." Rockport, Essex and Gloucester are at "low."
The Manchester Board of Health advises everyone to cover up use mosquito repellent when outside, and remove sources of standing water around the home. For more information on how to minimize the risk of mosquito bites visit www.nemassmosquito.org and www.mass.gov/dph/mosquito.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.