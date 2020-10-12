BOSTON — With the Massachusetts cultural sector financially ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and the dropoff in demand it prompted, industry leaders are hopeful that the latest round of state grants can help spur additional recovery.
MassDevelopment's board of directors approved the Massachusetts Cultural Facilities Fund grant round for 2021, starting the process to make $10 million in capital and planning grants for nonprofits and municipal cultural centers.
"The CFF is an important economic revitalization tool for Massachusetts' cultural sector," David Slatery, acting executive director of the Mass Cultural Council that runs the grant program alongside MassDevelopment, said in a press release. "Cultural nonprofits have been financially devastated by COVID-related closures and have issued an urgent call for public assistance to get back on their feet. In addition to providing general support for the Commonwealth's creative infrastructure, CFF awards can also support capital improvements to help organizations safely reengage with the public. This program is an essential investment in the cultural sector and will create and support jobs statewide."
Applications for grant funding are due Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.