ROCKPORT — The old shingled house, trimmed in white, near the entrance of Halibut Point State Park is now a pile of rubble despite objections from some residents and visitors.
The building was torn down by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation as it continues to fully renovate the park. Earlier this year, the park’s visitors center reopened with various upgrades, including a new deck and first-floor exhibit space.
The house was built by Thomas Gaffield in the 1880s. Originally, it stood closer to the quarry and served as a model home for possible residential development opportunities in the area. Unfortunately, plans to build more houses by the quarry never came to fruition, and Gaffield moved the house to the street that was later named after him, Gaffield Road.
The state purchased and established Halibut Point State Park in 1981. Over the years, the DCR used the Gaffield house as subsidized housing for some of its employees.
Some in town did not want to see the Gaffield house go, and made it known during an open meeting hosted by the DCR about the project last September. Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester, who was in attendance, said he was willing to go over options on how to possibly preserve the home. Tarr’s office could not be reached for comment on this story.
According to Euris Gonzalez, a DCR assistant regional engineer assigned to oversee the demolition, the DCR worked with town officials to see if the house could be moved to an empty lot further down Garfield Avenue. It was quickly discovered, however, that the costs to do so would be far too high. In addition, a survey found that the building’s faulty foundation would be unable to support such an upheaval.
“It’s going to be all gone by today,” said Gonzalez on Wednesday afternoon. “After they’ll bring in something to fill up the hole” and put down grass seed.
The DCR is still looking to re-landscape the visitors center lawn and main trail. This phase of the project, estimated to cost $1 million in DCR funding for fiscal 2020, was set to start this spring but has since delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is no clear date as to when landscaping efforts will begin.
After the lawn and trail are finished, the park’s parking lot will be completely overhauled to fit more spaces and streamline traffic. New welcome and parking entrance signs made from locally sourced granite will then be installed.
Before the pandemic, the DCR estimated the full project would wrap by the end of 2020.
