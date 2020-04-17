BOSTON (AP) — Guidance issued by the state to help hospitals that could face agonizing choices about which patients get access to potentially life-saving tools like ventilators doesn’t adequately account for existing health disparities in communities of color, top Massachusetts Democrats said.
The “crisis standards of care” guidance issued last week must be improved, state Senate President Karen Spilka and state House Speaker Robert DeLeo said in a statement Thursday.
The guidance states that factors like “race, disability, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, ability to pay, socioeconomic status, perceived social worth, perceived quality of life, immigration status, incarceration status or homelessness” should not be considered in determining access to care.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has said the guidance is not mandatory. He said no hospital has yet been forced to make such decisions.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.