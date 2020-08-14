State: Don't tie your boats together

BOSTON — Updated boating guidance released Friday afternoon by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs now prohibits the tying together of recreational boats.
The guidance, which spells out the rules for boating and other marine activities in the current stage of the state's gradual reopening, now says, "All recreational crafts must remain a safe distance apart. Rafting-up vessels in prohibited."
State officials have been trying to discourage large gatherings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and seeking ways to minimize crowds at outdoor recreation spots.
Groups tying their boats together has been a concern for officials in Gloucester, where Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a 7News interview this week, "I'm tired of everyone's baloney. If you want to go in the ocean, respect it. Just because it's open doesn't mean it's all yours."