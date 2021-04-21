Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy. A mix of clouds and sun giving way to showers this afternoon. High 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.