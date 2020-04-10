BOSTON — State and local leaders are urging people to stay indoors to prevent spread of the coronavirus, but for some, home isn't the safest place.
Advocacy groups are concerned about a possible rise in incidents of domestic or sexual violence.
"Think about that for a moment — being home, isolating or quarantining, or working from home, living with an abuser, and the impact that that has on your mental and physical abilities," Lt. Gov. Karen Polito said Thursday. "In some circumstances, these necessary steps of social distancing and staying home have left survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence particularly vulnerable."
Polito, who leads the Governor's Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, is among a growing chorus of people worried that victims may feel so isolated that they do not reach out for help. The state is expanding a 24/7, toll-free domestic violence hotline to include more resources and support for survivors of sexual assault.
Advocates say they are troubled by the fact that calls to hotlines appear to have declined. While the reason is unclear, some speculate that victims trapped at home with abusers are afraid to reach out for assistance.
"History has shown us that during disasters, like Hurricane Katrina, incidents of domestic and sexual violence increase," said Toni Tripp, a spokeswoman for Jane Doe Inc., also known as the Massachusetts Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence.
Some police departments are fielding more reports of domestic abuse, she said, which suggests that abuse is continuing during the outbreak.
"Sometimes they're getting calls from friends and neighbors who have concerns that someone is being harmed," Tripp said.
Polito, too, said she is troubled by a drop in calls to crisis centers and wants to assure those in abusive situations that help is widely available.
"We know that sexual assault and domestic violence continues, unfortunately. What we are concerned about is the lack of reporting," Polito said during a Thursday press briefing.
Polito said domestic violence programs and rape crisis centers are still providing services remotely while physical locations are closed. Courts are still accepting requests for emergency restraining orders and other assistance. And sexual assault nurse examiners are still available in many emergency rooms.
"Even during this difficult time, as we deal with the limits of our healthcare system, please know that there are trained professionals that can assist you, walk you through the collection process and connect you directly with a trained advocate for follow up and support," she said Thursday.
If you or someone you know is in need of sexual or domestic violence services, call 877-785-2020 or visit www.janedoe.org/findhelp. The SafeLink TTY number for the hearing impaired is 877-521-2601.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
