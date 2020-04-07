BOSTON — The state is pumping more than $800 million into MassHealth to help support community hospitals and health care facilities that are struggling to care for COVID-19 patients.
Gov. Charlie Baker said the infusion of funds to the state's Medicaid program is aimed at shoring up safety-net hospitals and other health care providers that serve large numbers of uninsured and low-income patients.
"As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times our administration will keep doing whatever we can to support the health care workers who are keeping us all safe," Baker told reporters at a Tuesday briefing.
Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said the money will be divided between hospitals, nursing facilities, primary care providers and other health care providers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.
More than $400 million will go to 28 safety-net hospitals such as Addison Gilbert in Gloucester, North Shore Medical Center in Salem, Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, and Lawrence General Hospital, while another $300 million will go to other community health care providers and facilities, she said.
Nursing facilities across the state will get about $80 million, while facilities specifically designated as COVID-19 sites of care will get additional funds.
"Health care providers across the commonwealth have stepped up in unprecedented ways in the past few weeks while experiencing a significant impact on their revenue and operations," Sudders said told reporters.
The funding comes as hospitals grapple with financial losses as they respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. Many have seen their revenues drop due to cancellations of elective surgeries, which were ordered by the Baker administration to make more beds available.
Lawrence General, for example, has put at least 160 employees on a four-week furlough, starting Monday, as a cost-saving measure during the pandemic.
Sudders said funding for safety-net hospitals includes a 20% Medicaid reimbursement rate increase for COVID-19 care, as well as a 7.5% across-the-board rate increase for other hospital care.
The Baker administration also announced new efforts to help older adults living in long-term care facilities and their families during the public health crisis, including a new mobile testing program and a toll-free hotline — 1-617-660-5399 — to provide information for families with relatives in assisted living facilities.
Earlier in the day, the Baker administration also launched a new on-the-spot COVID-19 testing site with CVS Pharmacy in Lowell. Up to 1,000 patients will be tested per day, receiving results on-site so they can quarantine or seek treatment. Patients must register with CVS.com in advance to reserve a spot.
Massachusetts is bracing for a wave of COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks. Estimates by a state health advisory group predict 47,000 to 172,000 cases in the state during the course of the pandemic, with 700 to 2,500 deaths.
As of Tuesday, there were 15,202 confirmed cases in Massachusetts, and 356 deaths.
Baker again urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, stay home if possible, and to continue to take other precautions including social distancing.
"We're extremely grateful for everything everyone has done to help us mitigate the spread of this virus during what -- we would all agree -- has been an incredibly difficult and trying time," he said. "The coming weeks will be crucial in fighting this disease, and especially dealing with the surge."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
