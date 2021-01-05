BOSTON (AP) — The vice chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party, a former coronavirus skeptic, has issued a mea culpa after falling sick with COVID-19, likely from being infected at a White House Hannukah party last month.
“I will survive this, in spite of my own obvious negligence, and arrogance, towards a virus that knows no bounds and shows no mercy," Tom Mountain, 60, wrote in an opinion piece in the Boston Herald published Tuesday.
He got sick three days after attending the White House party, at which mask wearing and social distancing were lax. He spread COVID-19 to other members of his family.
Mountain, who is now recovering at home, wrote that he had chills, fever, nausea and “nearly every symptom attached with the coronavirus” that required two trips to the emergency room.
“Masks? Who needs masks? I scoffed at the idea and rolled my eyes at so many for donning them. The mere thought of my wearing one got my libertarian self-righteousness up in arms. Social distancing? How can I shake hands and take photos with like-minded colleagues?" he wrote.
He said he now has a better appreciation of Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's efforts to control the virus.