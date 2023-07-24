On the heels of recent heavy rains that caused devastation in the western part of the state, the Healey-Driscoll administration announced $5.6 million in grants statewide for dam and coastal infrastructure repairs, including improvements to the overgrown, city-owned Fernwood Lake West Dam in West Gloucester.
The $112,500 state grant would go for “improvements design” to the Fernwood dam, according to a statement outlining how the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ Dam and Seawall program will support 21 municipalities and nonprofits in repairing critical infrastructure or removing obsolete structures within their communities.
On the North Shore, in addition to Gloucester’s Fernwood Lake West Dam, the state awarded $1 million for the Dow Brook Dam and drain improvements in Ipswich.
The Fernwood dam shares a watershed with Wallace Pond and its condition was categorized as “poor” in 2022, according to information from the city’s Engineering Division of the Department of Public Works.
The scope of the work to be funded by the grant, the city said, consists of data collection, such as survey, soil sample collection and testing and wetland delineation, followed by designs related to address the vegetation on the embankment and restoring the low-level outlet.
“The design work includes hydrologic and hydraulic analyses, slope and seepage stability modeling, and the development of plans and specifications for the project to go out for bid,” the city said. The contract to complete the study and the design work is expected to last 18 months from the time it is issued.
The city said that contracted design work will inform the cost estimate for addressing several factors around the dam.
The grant awards follow devastating storms that flooded fields and farms in Western Massachusetts, the administration said. The Dam and Seawall program is one of many resources the administration said it is working to provide communities to make sure such structures can adapt to climate impacts. Repairing and/or removing deteriorating infrastructure would also improve public safety and restore ecological resources, the administration said.
“Last week, I saw firsthand the catastrophic flooding impacting many people’s personal and professional lives,” said Gov. Maura Healey in a prepared statement on July 17. “As we continue to experience the impacts of climate change, it’s critical to invest in programs like this that will enhance our safety and infrastructure.”
“As a former mayor, I know the financial difficulties many communities face in funding these projects,” said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, formerly Salem’s mayor. “These grants enable municipalities of all sizes to address aging infrastructure immediately, and we’re acting now to ensure more resilient solutions can be implemented.”
The National Inventory of Dams maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lists the Fernwood Lake earthen dam’s height as 11 feet, its storage as 370 acre-feet, and its surface area as 28 acres. The 373-foot-long dam was completed in 1877. The dam is inspected every two years and its last inspection date was Jan. 16, 2020. Its condition assessment was rated as “poor” and its hazard potential classification was rated as “high,” according to the database.
Brothers William and Francis Homans invested more than $75,000 in 1876 to create Fernwood Lake for their ice business. It had a capacity of producing 38,000 tons of cut ice.
