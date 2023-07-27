ROCKPORT — The investigation into last week’s unplanned explosion at a work site on Jerden’s Lane Extension is continuing, state officials say.
The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is still investigating the July 19 blast, according to Jake Wark, the agency’s public information officer. The explosion, which occurred a few minutes after 11 a.m., left at least one man with a small laceration on his head, likely caused by flying rock, according to police and fire officials. It also damaged one motor vehicle, and two large excavators that belonged to a company working in the area and not involved in the blasting operation.
“That (the blast) forced the state Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate it to assess compliance with the state fire code,” he said Wednesday.
He said the investigation by Fire Services began just moments after the blast was first reported.
“There’s been no determination about what caused the blast,” he said. “It occurred in the course of a blasting operation.”
“The process is ongoing,” he said. “Every blast pattern is unique. Any suggestion I would make would be a guess.”
Ironically, the blast took place one day before a series of planned explosions were slated to take place at 2 DPW Way, part of the project to build the town’s Public Works facility.
Responding to a question of whether or not the individual responsible for the unplanned blast might have his license suspended, Wark said so far, that has not happened.
The Charlton-based company, Rock Splitters Inc., was hired to do the site work on the project at 72 Jerden’s Lane, according to Michelle Rowe, the business manager for the Rockport Police Department. It’s permits were issued by the Rockport Fire Department, Rowe said. In addition, she said there was a fire detail in on scene at the time of the blast.
Wark said while a hearing has not yet been planned by Fire Services, such a hearing would be necessary in order to consider any possible sanctions .
“We have not taken any licensing action,” he said. “That will depend on the outcome. If there is any licensing action, it would take place after a hearing.”
Brian Decot, president of Rock Splitters Inc., defended his company’s practices the day after the blast, saying the blasting work was aimed at removing ledge in the area.
“We’re a blasting company with a phenomenal reputation,” Decot said. “We really don’t know what happened. The first blast in the morning went perfectly.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.