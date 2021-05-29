BOSTON — The term of an oversight board created to right the MBTA's troubled finances expires soon, and Beacon Hill leaders are scrambling to come up with a replacement.
The five-member Fiscal and Management Control Board, which has led the transit agency since 2015, is set to expire at the end of next month, and there's widespread agreement among state leaders that its oversight needs to continue.
Gov. Charlie Baker has filed a proposal calling for a seven-member governing board that would include the state secretary of transportation, five other appointees of the governor, and another appointee representing cities and towns served by the T's buses, subway and commuter rail.
The plan is similar to one Baker filed last year, when the board's five-year term expired. Lawmakers punted on that proposal, opting instead to renew the board's term by another year.
With an expiration date again approaching, lawmakers say there is an urgent need to take action to maintain oversight of the MBTA.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, helped to write the current control board law and filed a proposed amendment to the state $47 billion budget that, like Baker's proposal, would expand the board to seven members.
While his proposal was rejected in budget deliberations this week, Tarr said he expects to file it again, this time as standalone legislation.
"We have a form of governance in place that has worked well and has rescued the MBTA from a lot of systemic issues," he said. "We've made a lot of progress but there is still a need for oversight."
Baker assembled the control board to fix the beleaguered transit system and rebuild its nearly bankrupt finances in the aftermath of snowstorms in the winter of 2015 that crippled the system. The move came after Baker pressured members of the state Department of Transportation’s board of directors to step down.
Some groups say the Baker administration should just keep the existing Fiscal and Management Control Board in place to continue reforms that have turned the agency's finances around. Those include the Pioneer Institute, a Boston-based think tank that initially proposed the oversight board.
"Today the MBTA’s most pressing challenges are around management shortcomings, and we believe it is critical that the FMCB continue to be made up of individuals with expertise in areas where the T has in the past demonstrated weakness," Jim Stergios, the group's executive director, wrote in a letter to Baker and legislative leaders.
Stergios also called for the creation of an independent audit office to review the board's decisions.
He said ideally the state should also extend a waiver from the so-called Pacheco Law to continue with reforms but noted that such a move is "unlikely."
The 25-year-old law, named for its author, Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton, requires privatization of government services to be vetted by the state auditor.
It was suspended by Baker and the Legislature in 2015 to allow the MBTA to privatize services to cut costs.
Transit advocates say the suspension of the Pacheco Law helped reduce the T's cost structure, while forcing its unions into major concessions.
But a move to extend the waiver would be met with fierce opposition from MBTA union leaders, who have argued that it never should have been granted and dispute claims it has saved money and improved service.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com