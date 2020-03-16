BOSTON — Lawmakers have filed a proposal to temporarily ban evictions and home foreclosures for residents who can't pay the bills because of the new coronavirus outbreak.
Legislation filed by 40 Democratic lawmakers would prevent the state's courts from enforcing evictions or foreclosures while the state remains under an emergency declaration.
Lenders would be prohibited from carrying out foreclosures, while courts overseeing eviction processes would be barred from entering foreclosure judgments. Violators would face fines up to $5,000 or six months in prison, including law enforcement officials who enforce evictions.
"The goal is to keep families in their homes, because if we don't that's going to escalate this crisis," state Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, one the bill's co-sponsors. "We need to do everything we can to make sure folks aren't evicted."
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has recorded 197 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, including eight in Essex County. More than 1,000 people have been quarantined.
Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency last week and imposed a number of aggressive restrictions aimed at preventing spread of the virus. Over the weekend, he ordered the shut-down all public schools for three weeks, closing bars and restaurants to dine-in visitors and banning gatherings of more than 25 people.
In a Monday afternoon press conference, President Donald Trump announced a list of federal guidelines, including limits on gatherings to 10 people or fewer for the next 15 days.
The stock market has plummeted over the past two weeks, and a wide swath of industries are struggling as people stay home and adjust their habits to avoid getting infected.
Another backer of the proposal, Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, said people who've lost their jobs or are struggling because of the financial impact to the virus shouldn't be evicted.
"There's so many people who are already living on the margins," Tucker said. "They need some assurances and relief that they're not going to be tossed out in the street."
In Massachusetts, foreclosure proceedings were reported on one out of every 2,663 homes in January, according to RealtyTrac, which monitors and compiles real estate data.
On Friday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said his administration reached a deal with landlords and real estate groups to halt "non-essential" evictions during the coronavirus emergency.
"Housing stability is crucial at this time," Walsh said in a statement. "Through these measures to protect residents, we will continue our work to promote the well-being of every community in our city."
Other major U.S. cities and states have taken similar steps to stop evictions in the past week, including San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York state.
The proposal is one of several filed Monday as Baker and legislative leaders consider ways to help Massachusetts workers hit hardest by the virus' economic impact.
Another proposal, filed by Baker, would waive the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits to be paid to workers impacted by the outbreak. The governor has also filed a proposal to allow community leaders to postpone town meetings for up to 30 days because of a public health emergency.
On Monday, Baker announced a $10 million loan program that will provide capital up to $75,000 to businesses with under 50 full- and part-time employees, including nonprofits.
Lawmakers are also considering a tax relief package for small businesses to offset the impact of state-mandated closures of bars, restaurants and other businesses.
Meanwhile, a bill filed by Rep. Tami Gouveia, D-Acton, would send a $1,000 check to qualifying households in the state. Every household would get another $500 for each dependent.
Tucker said lawmakers will be weighing additional measures in coming days to deal with the impact of public school shutdowns and other issues related to the coronavirus.
"We're trying to do whatever we can to help folks get through this," he said. "We will get through this, but in the interim we need to make sure people get the help they need."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
