MANCHESTER — Selectmen and the Board of Health have declared a local state of emergency Tuesday morning in wake of the coronavirus crisis.
"... Declaring a state of emergency will facilitate and expedite the use of resources to protect persons from the impacts of COVID-19," reads the official decoration signed by Selectmen Chairman Eli Bowling," including but not limited to emergency expenditures pursuant to Massachusetts General Laws...and limitations on operating hours and access to public buildings; and general welfare of people residing both within and outside of Manchester."
The state of emergency "shall remain in effect until further notice is given," concludes the decoration.
"This is not a significant change because the govenor already declared a state of emergency for the state," said Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel. "Most towns are doing this as a measure to have in place in case things escalate."
If the disease continues to spread exponentially, Federspiel continued, the declaration would make it easier to move around town funds for additional overtime, supplies and equipment.
To date, both Gloucester and Rockport have also called a local state of emergency.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
