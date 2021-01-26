BOSTON — The state is launching a new pilot COVID-19 testing program aimed at providing on-demand testing to child care providers and the families they serve to ensure easy access to testing when there is suspected COVID-19 exposure, officials said Monday.
The Department of Early Education and Care will partner with private and philanthropic funders to launch the eight rotating drive-through testing sites. The sites will be open only to child care providers and individuals affiliated with programs, state officials said Monday.
The department is also dedicating $8 million in state and federal funds to buy personal protective equipment to distribute to child care providers at no cost. Providers will be able to order up to a one-month supply of the protective equipment, including masks for children and adults, gloves, hand sanitizer, and other supplies.
One goal of the initiative is to prevent sudden temporary closures of child care programs due to virus exposure.