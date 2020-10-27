State police: 2 men arrested after stolen gun found in car 

SALISBURY – A minor driving offense landed two men in jail early Sunday morning when state troopers say they found a loaded stolen handgun in the car's glove compartment.
Marquis Mitchell, 37, of Peabody, and his cousin, Khalid Mitchell, 26, of Brockton, were charged with receiving stolen property worth less than $1,200, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, ammunition possession without an firearms identification card, and a firearms violation with at least one prior violent or drug offense on their records.
The last charge is likely to be dropped, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
Khalid Mitchell was also charged with possession of a class B substance when troopers say they found MDMA pills, commonly known as ecstasy or molly, on him.
Marquis Mitchell also faces charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license and a marked lanes violation.
At their arraignments Monday in Newburyport District Court, Khalid Mitchell was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail while Marquis Mitchell was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail on the charges.
But because Marquis Mitchell had a warrant for his arrest for violating conditions of release from a 2017 arraignment in Worcester Superior Court, his release was revoked. The 2017 arraignment was based on at least one firearms charge.
Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said Marquis Mitchell regularly disregarded court orders regarding his release on conditions and presented "a risk of reoffending and flight."
Kennedy also said Marquis Mitchell pleaded guilty to cocaine distribution in a New Hampshire courtroom last year.
According to court documents, Marquis Mitchell was behind the wheel of a red Jeep Cherokee around 1 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 95 north in Salisbury when Trooper Stephen Connor watched him weave between lanes. Connor pulled the car over and asked to see Mitchell's license, Kennedy told Judge Peter Doyle as she argued for a high cash bail.
As it turned out, Marquis Mitchell's driver's license had been revoked, and Khalid Mitchell did not have a valid driver's license, either. That prompted Connor to call a tow truck and conduct an inventory search of the Jeep. Inside the glove compartment, the trooper found a .9mm handgun loaded with seven bullets. Connor ran the gun's serial number through his computer and learned it had been reported stolen from a Dover, New Hampshire, resident in July.
The Mitchells told the the trooper they had no idea there was a gun in the car, saying the Jeep belonged to an acquaintance, according to Kennedy.
