Col. Christopher S. Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “sobriety checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a public way in Essex County this weekend.
The purpose is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and, or drugs from the roadways.
It will be operated during varied hours Friday, June 3, into Saturday, June 4. The selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.
The checkpoint is made possible through a grant provided by the Highway Safety Division of the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.